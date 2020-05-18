Advanced search

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

PUBLISHED: 09:36 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 18 May 2020

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

Staff at Weston General Hospital have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support received from the community.

Staff have received one-off donations of gifts and goodies, much-needed headbands and laundry bags, and regular food deliveries keeping them nourished while on shift.

Alongside this, there have been rainbow pictures appearing across the area and thank you cards and letters being sent to the hospital, which are displayed for staff to see.

Juliet Neilson, the hospital’s head of nursing, said: “Staff just want to do their very best for patients and their loved ones and knowing they have the backing of the community at this difficult time really helps to lift spirits.

“We are very proud to care for our community and it’s wonderful to know you all care for us.

“So, on behalf of everyone at Weston General Hospital I would like to say thank you.”

