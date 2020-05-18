Gallery

Weston General Hospital staff thank the community for acts of kindness

Staff at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital Archant

Staff at Weston General Hospital have been overwhelmed by the kindness and support received from the community.

Staff have received one-off donations of gifts and goodies, much-needed headbands and laundry bags, and regular food deliveries keeping them nourished while on shift.

Alongside this, there have been rainbow pictures appearing across the area and thank you cards and letters being sent to the hospital, which are displayed for staff to see.

Porters at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital Porters at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

Juliet Neilson, the hospital’s head of nursing, said: “Staff just want to do their very best for patients and their loved ones and knowing they have the backing of the community at this difficult time really helps to lift spirits.

Rainbow drawing sent to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital Rainbow drawing sent to Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

“We are very proud to care for our community and it’s wonderful to know you all care for us.

A thank you drawing sent to the hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital A thank you drawing sent to the hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

Plaque donated to Weston General Hospital from The Sparkorium. Picture: Weston General Hospital Plaque donated to Weston General Hospital from The Sparkorium. Picture: Weston General Hospital

“So, on behalf of everyone at Weston General Hospital I would like to say thank you.”

Pharmacy team at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital Pharmacy team at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

Mortuary manager at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital Mortuary manager at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

Outpatients at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital Outpatients at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Weston General Hospital

