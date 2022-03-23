Have YOUR say on how to improve Weston General Hospital

Weston General Hospital wants to become the UK's best small hospital. - Credit: Weston Area Health NHS Trust

The NHS has encouraged residents to come forward with suggestions on how to improve Weston General Hospital's services.

Earlier this month, the hospital outlined its ambitions to be considered the country's most 'successful small hospital' by improving its performance in urgent and emergency care, care of older people and planned surgery.

The NHS survey consists of 15 questions for participants to answer truthfully on how the hospital operates, including its 14-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week opening times.

The hospital has encouraged everyone to take part in its survey. - Credit: Archant

Medical director, Andrew Hollowood believes this is a great chance to build on improvements made from 2019's public consultation.

Dr Hollowood said: "We have a big ambition for Weston General Hospital to lead the country as a successful small hospital delivering truly joined-up, safe and high-quality services that meet the specific needs of local people, now and in the future.

"The changes we implemented at Weston General Hospital a couple of years ago have gone some way to achieving this ambition.

"However, as set out in the 2019 public consultation, there are more opportunities to explore to bring further resilience and stability to Weston General Hospital.

"We’re asking local people to tell us what they think about our vision for three key areas of care so we can use this to inform the development of more detailed plans for the future.”

The NHS describes its ambitions for these three key areas as: "Ensuring people who come to the emergency department at Weston General Hospital are seen by the right person first time, are treated quickly and have a clear follow-up plan put in place.

"Most people would be able to go home the same day, while those who require specialist inpatient care will be treated at the most appropriate place, possibly transferring to a larger neighbouring hospital if needed.

"Making Weston General Hospital, and the place of Weston, a centre of excellence for the care of older people, supporting individuals to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible, with different health and social care professionals with specialist expertise working together to deliver joined-up high-quality care.

"Making the most of the opportunity to increase the amount and type of planned operations and procedures at Weston General Hospital, avoiding travel for residents, offering greater choice and faster treatment."

For more information and to take part in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NextStepsForHealthyWeston

The survey runs until midnight on 4 April 2022 and is open to everyone.