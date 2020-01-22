Advanced search

Hospital A&E stretched as waiting times rise

PUBLISHED: 08:00 23 January 2020

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Archant

More than 1,000 patients were left waiting more than four hours in Weston General Hospital's A&E department in December as the hospital failed to meet its targets.

The required target for A&E departments is to admit, transfer, or discharge at least 95 per cent of patients within four hours of arrival.

But NHS statistics show patients at Weston Hospital waited longer on 1,257 occasions in December - 29.8 per cent of all attendances.

This was worse than the previous December, when 22.7 per cent of patients were not seen in time.

The vast majority of NHS A&E departments across England fell short of the 95 per cent target in December.

Weston Hospital saw just 74.7 per cent of urgent cases within four hours and the hospital failed in its trajectory targets.

A hospital spokesman told the Mercury its performance is due to the A&E department closing overnight between 10pm and 8am.

If patients are admitted before the 10pm closure they will still be treated through the night but not admitted to a hospital bed.

They added: "Any patient in A&E after 10pm will be cared for overnight in the department and will still be considered a 12-hour breach."

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire clinical commissioning group (CCG) chief executive Julia Ross said patient safety was 'not at risk' despite the situation.

She said: "Over Christmas and New Year, the urgent care system across the CCG was enormously pressured.

"We are not alone; this is the case across the country."

Between December 30 and January 5, general and acute wards at the hospital were 99.2 per cent full on average - significantly above the 85 per cent rate the British Medical Association suggests should not be exceeded to ensure safe patient care.

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 500 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 500 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hospital A&E stretched as waiting times rise

Weston General Hospital and A & E Department.

Landlord jailed following breach of court order

Bristol Magistrates

Innovative scheme offers more support to foster families

The council wants to recruit 60 new foster carers over the next three years. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 500 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston United over 60’s finish third in first ever tournament

Weston United line up ahead of the tournament held at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists