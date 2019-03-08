Advanced search

CCG has 'no intentions' to sell Weston General Hospital

PUBLISHED: 06:55 03 October 2019

Julia Ross said the CCG has 'no intention' of selling Weston General Hospital.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has reassured patients it has no plans to sell Weston General Hospital.

Fears the hospital could be downgraded further after A&E's overnight closure was made permanent on Tuesday were raised by campaigners at the governing body's meeting.

However, CCG members decided to press ahead despite opposition from North Somerset Council's health overview and scrutiny panel (HOSP) recommendation on Monday for the Healthy Weston proposals to be delayed.

MORE: Weston A&E overnight closure confirmed with CCG warning emergency department may completely shut.

The Healthy Weston programme includes proposals such as the A&E department being staffed by a multi-disciplinary team of hospital and primary care clinicians and running the Seashore Centre for children seven days a week.

The changes should improve the hospital's compliance with national clinical quality standards.

MORE: Secretary of State could review A&E plans.

The CCG's chief executive Julia Ross said: "I share all the concerns people have but there is no intention or way in which we are planning to sell off Weston General Hospital.

"Although we are looking to make some changes we have no ambition to sell the hospital.

"The merger with University Hospitals Bristol will make a big impact."

Ms Ross also said with Brexit, a delay could be lengthy and cause problems with recruitment and creating a closer relationship between Bristol and Weston hospitals.

MORE: 'There will be no going back' - senior councillor disappointed with A&E night closure.

