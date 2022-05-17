Girl, 8, chops off hair for Little Princess Trust
- Credit: Sarah Baxendale
An eight-year-old from Weston has chopped off 11 inches of hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust.
This is the second time Faith Baxendale has donated her hair to the charity, which uses it to create wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer.
Mum, Sarah told the Mercury her daughter braved the decision despite some nerves beforehand.
"We are so very proud of our little girl for doing this again for the second time.
"The first time was when she was just 5 years old.
"Faith did have a little wobble on the morning of her haircut - but she went through with it and absolutely loves her hair now."
Mirror Image Salon, on Locking Road, had the honour of cutting Faith's locks.
A JustGiving page was also created to fundraise for the Little Princess Trust, raising £270 so far.
The eight-year-old told the Mercury: "I love my new hair.
"It makes me happy to know that some other little boy or girl can have my hair and make them happy again.
"Thank you to Mollie in Mirror Image who cut my hair and thank you to everyone that donated some money."
To donate to Faith's fundraiser, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Faith-Baxendale8