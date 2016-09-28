Advanced search

Caring pupil's Christmas fair stall to raise cash for children in need

PUBLISHED: 19:00 06 December 2019

Brooke is raising money for the NSPCC.

Archant

A kind-hearted nine-year-old has raised more than £140 to help disadvantaged children over Christmas.

Brooke Bolton set up a stall at her school's Christmas fair with glitter tattoos and games to raise money for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

The games included pin the nose on Rudolph and guess the number of sweets in the jar.

Brooke chose to support the NSPCC after hearing stories on the news about children in need over Christmas.

Her dad Brett said: "I'm so proud of Brooke, she is always thinking of others.

"In addition to her school stall, she is helping to box and wrap presents for less fortunate children over Christmas at a children's charity in Weston.

"She really hopes her work will make a difference and any support offered would be gratefully received."

To donate to Brooke's appeal, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brooke-bolton

