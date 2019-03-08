Girl wins charity's hero award for raising £10k

Isabelle receiving her award from the British Heart Foundation. Archant

A seven-year-old Weston girl who was born with a rare heart condition has won an award for raising thousands for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Isabelle Ware was presented with the Events Hero Award by the charity who called her a 'superstar' for her incredible dedication to the cause.

Isabelle has raised almost £10,000 for the BHF by holding events such as golf days and cake sales.

On her sixth birthday, the thoughtful youngster also asked her family and friends to donate funds to the charity instead of giving her presents.

Victoria Carswell, BHF fundraising manager, said: "I have been blown away by Isabelle's passion to support the BHF - she makes cakes, takes them to where her loved ones work and sells them to raise money for our vital research.

"There aren't many six-year-olds that would turn down birthday presents and instead donate to charity.

"Thanks to Isabelle, many family members and friends have got involved in our fundraising events - she's an absolute superstar."

Isabelle was born with a condition called truncus arteriosus - a rare type of disease where the heart's two main arteries do not develop properly and remain as a single vessel.

Without open heart surgery at nine-days-old, Isabelle would not have survived, and she had her second surgery in May 2017.

There is no cure for the condition and Isabelle will need ongoing care and surgeries for the rest of her life.

She said: "I have lots of fun raising money for the BHF so that they can help save lives of people with special hearts like me.

"The BHF is very special to me."

Isabelle received the Events Hero award for making an outstanding contribution to the charity's fundraising events - showing enthusiasm, passion for the cause and leaving a positive lasting impression.

It is the second year the charity has hosted the Heart Hero Awards to celebrate people of all ages who have shown strength in the face of adversity or made a significant impact in helping those living with heart and circulatory diseases.

To nominate someone for next year's awards, log on to www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes