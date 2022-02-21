News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
PICTURES: Weston Glow Fest pleases thousands of visitors

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:02 PM February 21, 2022
GLOW Fest

Thousands attended Weston's GLOW Festival which was held in Grove Park. - Credit: PAUL BLAKEMORE

A Weston light festival has been hailed as a glowing success after thousands of people visited the illuminations in Grove Park this weekend.

The park hosted the town's first GLOW Festival which featured eye-catching sights, installations and interactive activities celebrating all things Weston.

Glow Fest seagull

Visitors were invited to play with some of the illuminations. - Credit: PAUL BLAKEMORE

The light trail's creator, Paula Birtwistle, was thrilled to see so many visit the exhibitions and hopes to take up residency in Grove Park once again.

She said: “Putting on GLOW in Weston’s Grove Park has been phenomenal.

"The event was a collaborative experience with lots of community involvement and creativity - to see it all come together in such a joyful, uplifting way, despite the challenges of the extreme weather, has been inspiring and moving.

"There has been so much positive feedback from visitors at the event and we hope that we can bring GLOW to Weston again.”

Glow fest

Theatre's Ghost Caribou and Arcadia's Flaming Lampposts. - Credit: PAUL BLAKEMORE

Exhibitions included  ‘Flaming Lampposts’, illuminated puppets, amusical sculpture ‘illumaphonium’ and a redesigned disco ball bandstand.

Culture Weston and North Somerset Council helped organise the event.

Glow fest bandstand

A disco ball was fitted in the park's bandstand. - Credit: PAUL BLAKEMORE

PAUL BLAKEMORE

Mother and baby playing illumaphonium. - Credit: PAUL BLAKEMORE

GLOW Fest giant swing

Children on a giant swing at the event. - Credit: PAUL BLAKEMORE

Glow fest

Couple taking a selfie at the event. - Credit: PAUL BLAKEMORE


