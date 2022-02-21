PICTURES: Weston Glow Fest pleases thousands of visitors
- Credit: PAUL BLAKEMORE
A Weston light festival has been hailed as a glowing success after thousands of people visited the illuminations in Grove Park this weekend.
The park hosted the town's first GLOW Festival which featured eye-catching sights, installations and interactive activities celebrating all things Weston.
The light trail's creator, Paula Birtwistle, was thrilled to see so many visit the exhibitions and hopes to take up residency in Grove Park once again.
She said: “Putting on GLOW in Weston’s Grove Park has been phenomenal.
"The event was a collaborative experience with lots of community involvement and creativity - to see it all come together in such a joyful, uplifting way, despite the challenges of the extreme weather, has been inspiring and moving.
"There has been so much positive feedback from visitors at the event and we hope that we can bring GLOW to Weston again.”
Exhibitions included ‘Flaming Lampposts’, illuminated puppets, amusical sculpture ‘illumaphonium’ and a redesigned disco ball bandstand.
Culture Weston and North Somerset Council helped organise the event.