Surgery's patient participation group disbanded

Published: 4:00 PM January 11, 2021

A voluntary patient participation group (PPG) has suspended its primary role.

Graham Road PPG has been working for around seven years with the aim to form a good working partnership with the surgery teams.

The group enjoy two-way communications while independently reflecting the collected views of patients towards improving primary care services in the community.

A PPG spokesman said: “The surgery no longer wishes to recognise us as the voice of its patients, and instead will promote its own patient forum.

“While the clinical commissioning group (CCG), with support from local councillors and MP has intervened to seek a solution acceptable to both parties, they have ultimately conceded the Pier Health Group Limited position.

“It is sad for us to suspend representing patients and we hope the emerging new body, under the direct leadership of Pier Health Group Limited, will in due course provide a viable alternative voice for patients.

“We have every confidence in the caring doctors, nurses and staff at Graham Road in meeting the complex and demanding needs of Weston.”

The group of patient volunteers have supported and challenged the surgery in all aspects of its work, and taken a positive interest in wider healthcare matters, including the Healthy Weston project, Weston General Hospital and provision of a new health centre.

Last month the CCG announced Weston Rugby Club as its preferred site for a multi-million-pound health centre in the town and patients registered at Graham Road Surgery will be transferred to the practice, subject to a full engagement and consultation process.

A PPG spokesman added: “We look forward to the opening of a new NHS England and CCG sponsored central medical centre and jointly wish the new organisation success in their activities towards the improving primary health care for the residents that it will serve.

“We thank all those patients who have supported us and sought our interest and help over the years, especially those volunteers who have given their considerable time and energy on the committee.

“It has been a privilege representing the patient’s voice and for much of the time it has been very interesting and rewarding.”