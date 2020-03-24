Weston’s Grand Pier closes

Weston Grand Pier Grad Pier

Weston’s Grand Pier has announced its closure, following stricter measures advised by the Government.

The announcement was made on March 20, and the famed South West attraction will remain closed until further notice.

A spokesman said: “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce that the Grand Pier will be closed until further notice.

We would like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of support over the past few weeks.”

The statement added: “We have the most amazing, loyal customers. We also need to thank our staff for being so supportive over this time of uncertainty.

“Until we re-open, please stay safe and take care.” The Grand Pier has also confirmed that all scheduled events set to take place at the attraction will be cancelled for the duration of the closure. Anyone who has already purchased tickets for an event will be refunded.