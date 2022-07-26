Grand Pier adds more Weston postcodes to free entry list
- Credit: Mark Atherton
More residents will gain free entry to Weston's Grand Pier as the attraction tries to counteract the cost of living crisis.
The My Grand Pier card scheme was launched in 2020, allowing those living locally to avoid paying the £1 entry charge which was introduced in 2014.
People living in the BS22, BS23, BS24 and BS29 postcodes were eligible but the catchment area for free entry has now been expanded.
Grand Pier marketing executive, Steve Jackson insists the pier's team will do everything possible to make nearby residents welcome on the seafront.
He said: “The Grand Pier is open all year round (only closing on Christmas Day) so for me, it is extremely important to do everything we can to encourage our locals to come along.
"Generation upon generation have visited the Grand Pier, including myself as a kid, and it has always been a fun, value for money day out for the family.
"I would love for every local to register for a My Grand Pier card even if they only use it once a year.
"The Pier really does have so much to offer and with special events and discounts happening our locals should be the first to know."
Now, anyone living in the BS21, BS22, BS23, BS24, BS25, BS26, BS29 and BS49 postcodes can sign up for free entry for the whole household.
The card also comes with a 10 per cent retail discount, ride wristbands/credits, food and drink all year round, as well as exclusive promotions and discounts.
Mr Jackson added: “We would love to extend the eligible postcodes even further and this may be considered in the future.
"Weston and its surrounding areas are growing and we need to recognise that.
"Keep an eye out on our social media and website for any future updates on this."
For more info, and to apply for a free My Pier Card visit: www.grandpier.co.uk/my-grand-pier-card
Once registered, you can collect your card from the My Grand Pier Card Collection Point located on the first floor of the main pier pavilion in the gift shop.
Bring proof of your address when collecting your card.