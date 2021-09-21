Weston celebrates Great Big Green Week

Published: 4:00 PM September 21, 2021

Various green workshops have been taking place around Weston for its Great Big Green Week. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Weston's Great Big Green Week has been hailed as a success after a series of well-attended events were held - with more to come.

The town's Great Big Green Week will showcase green technology and projects to help slow climate change, ending on Sunday.

The council's executive for climate emergency and engagement, Cllr Bridget Petty, told the Mercury that a number of communities across North Somerset have got involved with the nationwide initiative.

Weston's Tourist Information Centre tuk-tuk at the Love the Outdoors event at Ellenborough Park. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Cllr Petty said: "I have been delighted to hear of different Great Big Green Week events taking place across North Somerset in Weston, Clevedon and Backwell.

"The Rewilding walk I have coordinated in the Backwell area is already sold out.

"I am keen to see more and more people involved in events and actions to act on climate change, a small step from everyone takes us one closer to Net Zero often with other personal benefits in health and well-being."

Cllr Petty will also be hosting a Facebook Live on Thursday, taking questions from people on climate change.

Weston Town Council held a Love The Outdoors event on September 18 to kickstart the campaign.

Ellenborough Park West hosted five hours of activities for both adults and children including yoga, bug finding and a game of rounders for all ages.

The council has labelled the area its new well-being space.

Weston Town Council held various free events in Ellenborough Park for its Love the Outdoors day. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Elsewhere, Weston Chamber of Commerce and environmental volunteer group plastic-free Weston has announced a series of free curry and conversation sessions for people to discuss climate change informally.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Sue Shillabeer, told the Mercury that she hopes businesses will also join the discussion.

She said “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to host these important workshops.

"We encourage businesses and residents alike to come along and learn what steps we can all start to take now to reduce carbon emissions and help North Somerset become carbon neutral by 2030.”

A family enjoying the shade of a tree at the Love the Outdoors event at Ellenborough Park. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The first curry and conversation event will take place in November.

To book a place for the workshops, contact Debbie Apted on 07974 190660.

For more Great Big Green Week events, visit www.greatbiggreenweek.com/events/weston-super-mares-green-week