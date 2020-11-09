Advanced search

Weston charity appeals for youth mentors

PUBLISHED: 09:51 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 09 November 2020

ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds.

ROC WSM leaders Dave and Penny Hynds.

Mentors are being sought to help young people flourish, bring hope and make Weston a kinder and safer place to live.

ROC WSM aims to build safer and kinder communities in Weston and Worle over the years to come.

The group has received thousands of pounds in funding to put a coordinator in place to recruit 20 mentors for families and young people in the town.

It comes on the back of £4,000 from the North Somerset Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) fund to use for new initiatives that will help tackle, prevent and reduce the harmful impact of violence in our communities.

ROC leaders Dave and Penny Hynds said: “We believe that together we can really make Weston one of the safest and kindest communities in Britain. Mentoring young people and families is a key part of this.”

For more information and to register your details, contact Daveandpennyroc@gmail.com

