Weston charity appeals for youth mentors
- Credit: Archant
Mentors are being sought to help young people flourish, bring hope and make Weston a kinder and safer place to live.
ROC WSM aims to build safer and kinder communities in Weston and Worle over the years to come.
The group has received thousands of pounds in funding to put a coordinator in place to recruit 20 mentors for families and young people in the town.
More: Charity awarded £4k for projects aimed at reducing violence.
It comes on the back of £4,000 from the North Somerset Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) fund to use for new initiatives that will help tackle, prevent and reduce the harmful impact of violence in our communities.
ROC leaders Dave and Penny Hynds said: “We believe that together we can really make Weston one of the safest and kindest communities in Britain. Mentoring young people and families is a key part of this.”
You may also want to watch:
For more information and to register your details, contact Daveandpennyroc@gmail.com
Most Read
- 1 Shop Local: ‘We’re not just a shop. We’re part of the community’
- 2 Grand Pier to host virtual Christmas lights switch-on
- 3 Council welcomes grant to provide free school meals during holidays
- 4 Much-loved photographer thanks community as he leaves job after 35 years
- 5 The family steps in so Reg can still honour veterans with wreath
- 6 Resurfacing work on the A368 in Banwell and Sandford
- 7 If you can’t get out, takeaway van can deliver essentials, plus a few treats
- 8 Weston couple marry in intimate ceremony after dream wedding cancelled due to pandemic
- 9 Funding grant for cricket club
- 10 Avon and Somerset emergency services to collaborate during winter