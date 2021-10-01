Park's public toilets to reopen and be relocated 'as soon as possible'

Published: 2:35 PM October 1, 2021

Public toilets in a Weston town centre park will be relocated soon.

A motion to relocate the Grove Park toilet block was passed unanimously by Weston town councillors on September 20 after a healthy discussion.

Weston Town Council also agreed to strengthen discussions with North Somerset Council to work to achieve the relocation 'as soon as possible'.

Cllr Pete McAleer put forward the motion following his feasibility study conclusions.

Cllr McAleer said: "After many years of campaigning I think this represents a bit of a breakthrough and gives the community hope.

"We are still left with the problems in the short to medium-term as the loos are quite often out of action.

"Although antisocial behaviour is usually blamed, the fact is that the plumbing and flushing mechanisms are often the culprit and means people and tourists alike are left short-changed."

According to the feasibility study, disabled toilet users found the Grove Park toilets had inadequate space, while the Marina toilets were described as 'impossible to get in to'.

North Somerset Council, together with partner town councils, has put in a bid for government funding for two Changing Places public toilets for people with disabilities - one in Weston at the Tropicana and one in Portishead at the Lake Grounds.

Changing Places toilets have extra space and features to help people with severe disabilities, such as a height-adjustable changing bench and a tracking hoist system.

There are currently Changing Places toilets at Weston Town Hall in Weston and @Worle sports centre.

Cllr McAleer added: "Social media, in particular the Weston Then and Now Facebook group, has been buzzing with this story and there has been much anger from people who are concerned about the lack of freedom, caused to our fellow citizens by an inadequate provision of public conveniences.

"Vulnerable sections of the community like the old and the sick are particularly hard hit. At last it looks like we can make some real progress.

"The toilets In Grove Park seem to have been closed more than they are open - and compared to most other tourist towns we have provided a very shabby and unsatisfactory service."