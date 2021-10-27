Weston gymnast, 15, makes GB history

Published: 1:34 PM October 27, 2021

Lola Lawrence made history when picking up her medal at the Aerobic European Championships. - Credit: British Gymnastics

A 15-year-old gymnast from Weston has become the first-ever British female to pick up a medal at a major championship for her aerobic display.

Lola Lawrence, who lives in the town and trains at Weston Aerobic Gymnastics, picked up a silver and bronze medal at this year's Aerobic European Championships, held in Pesaro, Italy.

After earning her silver medal in the junior individual event, Lola described the feeling as 'special'.

Lola took up aerobic gymnastics at the age of 7. - Credit: British Gymnastics

She said: “It feels absolutely amazing. My hope was to go out and do strong, clean routines and enjoy it.

"I feel very proud and grateful to have the opportunity. Every win is exciting but to medal at a European Championships is special.”

Three days after her individual success, she helped Team GB capture bronze, making history once again to be a part of the first British group to win a junior European medal.

The European medalist's journey into the sport began eight years ago, at the age of seven, when she quickly discovered her passion for aerobic gymnastics.

She told the Mercury: “I started gym when I was seven years old.

"I did my first competition only a few months after I started and placed fourth. I really enjoyed it so knew that if I worked hard, I could get better.”

Lola has set her sights on next year's World Cup. - Credit: British Gymnastics

The 15-year-old's mum, Beth, revealed that Lola first started in the sport because she wanted to learn how to do a backflip.

She said: "She did dancing before and wanted to learn how to do a backflip so we attended aerobic classes.

"I am so proud of what she has gone on to do and the immense amount of work she has dedicated to it.

"What I find most pleasing is that she takes everything in her stride and she is a lovely person in and outside of competition."

Now she has a taste for medals, Lola has set her sights on the world stage with the World Cup taking place in 2022.

She said: “My plans for the rest of the year are to get ready for the new code of points and for World Cup’s starting next year.

“I would love to individually medal at a world championship and to one day be a coach."