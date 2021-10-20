News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Cabaret troupe to host spooky open day in Weston

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:30 AM October 20, 2021   
Things to do in Weston for Halloween

From the Mud cabaret will host a Halloween themed open day at the Weston Artspace. - Credit: From the Mud

A Cabaret troupe from Weston will host a spooktacular open day at the Weston Artspace on the town's High Street ahead of Halloween.

The event will be supported by Culture Weston and funding from Arts Council England will supply hair-raising treats and surprises on the day.

Cabaret troupe, From The Mud, will be taking over the venue having already hosted a sell-out show at Live At The Quarry earlier this summer.

From the Mud to host spooky open day

From the Mud performed a sell-out show earlier this year for Live at the Quarry. - Credit: From the Mud

The theatre group will oversee a range of Halloween-themed activities such as zombie-walking and monster-mash dancing as well as crystal ball fortune-telling.

The event will be free-to-enter with no booking required.

It will take place on October 27 from 10am-4pm.

Culture Weston is a pioneering initiative that places outstanding cultural and heritage-based activity at the heart of Weston’s daily life and future development.

For more information, follow the group on Instagram @fromthemudhq

