Picture Past: Council mergers, children crying in the streets, and a case of mistaken identity

A section of the attendance at the first speech day of Churchill Comprehensive School. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

Weston Borough Council said plans to become part of the Bristol-Bath unitary authority would be of 'no use to Weston.'

Vanessa Dawson presenting a bouquet to Mrs. Cellan Jones at Axbridge Prmary School's first Autumn Farye. Also pictured: Mr James Cellan Jones, Mr J.W. Davies (headmaster) and the Rector, Rev K.W. Davis. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The council said the proposed authority would be too big and lacking in cohesion to be effective.

At a special meeting of the borough council it was proposed the authority should instead comprise of a two-tier system comprising of Weston, Burnham, Clevedon, and Portishead, as well as the rural districts of Axbridge and Long Ashton.

During debate Cllr C D Curtis asked if councillors backing the unitary authority plans if they would be happy for the town to be represented by two-and-a-half people sitting in Bristol.

Cllr Curtis said: "The local councils envisaged by the report are not the slightest use to Weston."

Mr. C.W.E. Buckle, sales manager for Bass-Charrington (South West) Ltd., pulls a pint at the opening of the Weston AFC Social Club. Officials of Weston AFC and the Supporters' Club are among those on the other side of the bar. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

n Holidaymakers visiting Weston complained to the bus company after having to wait more than half an hour for a bus.

At a meeting of the Weston and District Rate Payers Association Jack Rowley said parents with children had to wait upwards of 40 minutes on certain routes into town in the evening.

He said: "Holidaymakers here with children have to wait about at bus stops with children crying, for that time.

"They even have to take buses off the Weston routes to take day-trippers back to Bristol buses cannot come back fetch them."

Winscombe Scouts and Cubs selling nesting boxes they have made, at their Autumn Fayre held at the Assembly Rooms. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

n A Highbridge man was fined for assault after he mistakenly punched a bystander he believed to be a driver who had almost hit the defendant with his mini, while he was crossing the road a week earlier.

Burnham magistrates heard how the defendant had approached his victim in the street and accused him of nearly hitting him with his car a week earlier.

After the victim denied this, the defendant punched him in the face, breaking his glasses and cutting his nose.

In a statement the defendant said: "I acted without thinking and put one on him.

Weston-super-Mare Summer Netball League has been "a terrific success" according to its organiser Mr. M. Bull. League winners, Blagdon and runners up Bournville YC 'A' pictured with area youth organiser Mr.C.A. Griggs. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Inspector J Chalmers, prosecuting, said: "This was a case of mistaken identity and not a provoked assault."

The defendant was fined £30 and ordered to pay £5 costs.