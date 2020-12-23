REVEALED: Health leaders announce preferred site for new multi-million pound health centre

Published: 7:00 AM December 23, 2020

Health leaders at Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (BNSSG CCG) have announced their preferred site for a multi-million pound health centre for Weston and are inviting people to help shape the design of the building.

BNSSG CCG has confirmed a development at Weston Rugby Club is the preferred option and hopes to work with the developer, Studio Hive, to create the health centre in one of the units that will be built on the land surrounding the club’s recreation ground in Sunnyside Road.

The selection comes after the CCG looked at 16 possible sites across Weston to house the new service, including the Sovereign Shopping Centre and former magistrates' court building.

The new centre will provide GP services for around 15,000 people, including patients registered at Graham Road Surgery who will be transferred to the practice, subject to a full engagement and consultation process.

Dr Jonathan Hayes, GP and CCG chairman, said: “The Rugby Club site is in a prime location in Weston and we’re delighted to be looking at this site as our preferred option for the new healthcare centre, subject to conditions.

“Our priorities are to ensure we have high quality and sustainable GP services locally, and that people can get appointments when they need them.

“The new centre will help us to improve access for the area as a whole.”

Patient groups from Graham Road have been working with the CCG to find a suitable site and people will be asked for their views on what services should be included at the health centre as part of a public engagement programme, which will be launched in the new year.

Subject to planning permission and NHS England and NHS Improvement approval of a full business case for the development, it is anticipated that the premises will be fitted out and opened in 2022.

The CCG successfully secured ‘several million pounds’ of national NHS funding from the Sustainability Transformation Programme to develop the health centre.

The CCG is also exploring options that would bring other health services into the facility to support patient care.

Dr Hayes added: “Ensuring this project progresses during the current pandemic has been really important to us as we need to continue to improve and strengthen GP services in Weston.

“Thousands of people in Weston use GP services every day, and the new practice will be a really exciting development for patients in the area.

“We will continue to keep people informed throughout the process and look forward to sharing more details soon.”