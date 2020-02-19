Poll

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

A High Street store has announced its closure in Weston town centre.

The Body Shop has confirmed it will close its Sovereign Shopping Centre unit.

Cllr Mark Canniford, North Somerset Council's executive member for business, economy and employment, said: "We are disappointed the Body Shop has chosen not to renew its lease.

"We believe this decision is similar to its other recent store closures elsewhere in the country.

"High streets are changing with a different demand from the public.

"What's exciting is the increase of independent traders in the town centre, with the recent opening of Weston Meat Shack, restaurants such as the Fork and Ale, Stable Café and the Ginger Pig Kitchen, along with the Weston Collective.

"I'm confident that Weston town centre can thrive, despite challenging times, and offer something special to residents and visitors."

