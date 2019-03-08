Weston shop trashed in overnight break-in

The window was smashed and the inside trashed. Archant

A Weston-super-Mare shop has been trashed after vandals broke in and ransacked the store.

Police were called to reports of an alarm going off at Fones Warehouse, in High Street, at about 6am this morning (Wednesday).

The offenders are believed to have smashed the shop window to access the store, before causing chaos inside.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of an alarm at a mobile phone shop in High Street at about 6am.

“The shop window of the property has been smashed and the inside trashed.

“It is not known whether anything has been taken.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.