International chain to vacate High Street

Toni & Guy in High Street is closing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Another High Street store will close its doors in Weston town centre.

Carphone Warehouse and Toni&Guy have closed in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Carphone Warehouse and Toni&Guy have closed in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Toni&Guy has been operating from its High Street store for 18 years.

The hair salon opened in 2001 but will close on June 12, leaving nine staff redundant.

It is the latest shop to close after anchor unit Marks & Spencer vacated the High Street in April and Carphone Warehouse shut down on May 15 after its lease expired.

Some staff members will move on to Cabellos, which will open on June 19 in Baker Street.

An employee, who did not want to be named publicly, told the Mercury: "It is hard to take and we, like the customers, are shocked and upset."

A Toni&Guy spokesman said: "After 18 years Toni&Guy Weston will be closing its doors for the last time on June 12.

"Thank you to all that have supported the salon during this time.

"Your nearest Toni&Guy in Bristol looks forward to receiving you."

