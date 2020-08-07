Historian to win award

Brian Austin. Archant

A Weston historian will receive an award for his years of research.

The British Association for Local History (BAHL) will publicly honour Brian Austin with its 2020 Award for Personal Achievement.

The award will be made by the BALH chairman in Taunton on November 21.

The association gives the award to an individual for work being carried out ‘beyond the everyday’.

Brian’s work as a historian began more than 60 years ago in 1957 when he started with family history research.

Brian wrote a column for the Mercury and Bristol Post for many years, and spent 11 years as members’ research consultant for Somerset and Dorset Family History Society.

In 2009, Brian, with other local history enthusiasts, was instrumental in setting up Worle History Society, and he has contributed to the society’s work and research ever since.