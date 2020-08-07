Advanced search

Historian to win award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 August 2020

Brian Austin.

Brian Austin.

Archant

A Weston historian will receive an award for his years of research.

The British Association for Local History (BAHL) will publicly honour Brian Austin with its 2020 Award for Personal Achievement.

The award will be made by the BALH chairman in Taunton on November 21.

The association gives the award to an individual for work being carried out ‘beyond the everyday’.

Brian’s work as a historian began more than 60 years ago in 1957 when he started with family history research.

Brian wrote a column for the Mercury and Bristol Post for many years, and spent 11 years as members’ research consultant for Somerset and Dorset Family History Society.

In 2009, Brian, with other local history enthusiasts, was instrumental in setting up Worle History Society, and he has contributed to the society’s work and research ever since.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mother cycling with young daughter injured after collision with vehicle

New collection of JPS street art appears across Weston

Street artist JPS has painted and restored a number of works across town.Picture: JPS

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Third man charged in connection with Weston town centre murder

Most Read

Mother cycling with young daughter injured after collision with vehicle

New collection of JPS street art appears across Weston

Street artist JPS has painted and restored a number of works across town.Picture: JPS

Two men charged with public order offence in Weston town centre

The incident occured in the Italian Gardens. Picture: Mark Atherton

Village speed limit to be reduced due to safety concerns

Wrington will implement a 20mph speed limit due to safety concerns.

Third man charged in connection with Weston town centre murder

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wedmore seniors see Ribi earn rewards as club champion

Toni Ribi, new seniors champion, following his winning round at Wedmore

Stockhall scores twice as Banwell FC firsts scored four against their Reserves and Colts

Banwell hosted an inter-club friendly against their Reserves and Colts, which saw the firsts win 4-0.

LIVE BLOG: Weston v Banwell

Dayle Grubb celebrates scoring a goal for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Youngsters will be Buzzin for free online summer arts course

Theatre Orchard will launch a free online course. Picture: Marie-Dominique Demers-King

Will Harvey’s treble helps Weston record double digits against local rivals Banwell

Will Harvey finds the back of the net for Weston for his hat-trick in their 10-0 win over Banwell FC.