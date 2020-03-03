New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels Archant

A hotel chain is set to open its doors in Weston-super-Mare next year.

Zeal Hotels has applied to North Somerset Council to allow the redesign and repositioning of the proposed Holiday Inn Express Hotel at Weston Gateway Business Park, in Filers Way, close to Junction 21 of the M5.

The hotel will be four storeys, with 119 bedrooms, a bar and restaurant area, conference rooms and car and coach parking.

Zeal Hotels managing director Tim Wheeldon said: "Weston is historically a holiday destination. However, there is a considerable amount of commercial demand for hotel accommodation within the immediate area.

"The quality of the hotel and the proximity to the M5 will ensure a good cross section of business and leisure trade.

"Subject to planning, we hope to open the hotel in June 2021."

Dowlas UK director Gemma Day said: "The Holiday Inn Express is a worldwide recognised brand, and it will complement the existing uses on the business park well."