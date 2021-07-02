Carers take on abseiling challenge for Parkinson's UK

Published: 11:00 AM July 2, 2021

Weston's Home Instead employees have taken the plunge with an abseiling challenge to raise more than £1,200 for charity.

The Weston team of the home health care service, Christine Spurr, Luisa Keig, Ami Kennedy, Lexi Barnes-Ferguson, Sandra Schulz and Andrea Palfrey, abseiled 150 feet down Uphill Quarry on June 13 for Parkinson's UK.

The staff have raised £1,235 so far for Parkinson's UK, and their fundraising efforts will help drive forward pioneering research projects supported by the charity. It will also help Parkinson's UK deliver vital support services for those living with the progressive neurological disorder, their families, friends and carers.

Managing director of Home Instead Weston-super-Mare, Luisa Keig, aged 49, took part in the abseil. Her sister-in-law, Jane, is living with Parkinson’s.

Managing Director of Home Instead Weston-super-Mare, Luisa Keig, abseiling for Parkinson's UK. - Credit: Parkinson's UK

Luisa said: “I really wanted to give something positive back to this very worthy cause. I’m pleased to have conquered the challenge - I guess by that I mean I’m glad that it’s over!

"I have never done anything like this before and I was quite nervous, but I’m proud that I’ve done it.”

Regional fundraiser for the South West at Parkinson’s UK, Melissa Rankin, said a 'huge thank you' to the Home Instead Weston team for taking on the challenge for Parkinson’s UK.

She added that with the help of the charity's 'amazing fundraisers', they can 'transform' the lives of people with Parkinson’s.

Uphill quarry. - Credit: Archant

In March, Home Instead partnered with Parkinson’s UK to ensure people living with Parkinson’s and their families are able to access specialist home care to allow them to remain living independently at home.

The partnership sees Parkinson’s UK share specialist knowledge with Home Instead to deliver a bespoke training programme about the condition with enhanced resources, delivered and created by the UK Parkinson's Excellence Network. Home Instead can then upskill its caregivers to provide care tailored to the needs of those living with the condition.

Through the partnership, Home Instead is also offering Parkinson’s UK an expert view of home care and how it can provide a safe place for people with a Parkinson’s diagnosis to live well.

To donate to the Home Instead team’s fundraising efforts for Parkinson's research and support charity Parkinson's UK, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/home-instead-wsm1