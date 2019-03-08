Church hosts summer fair to raise money for charity

Pam Vincent and Natalie Eldergill with the tombola teddies in aid of Bristol Heart FoundationSummer market hosted by Weston Homemakers at Victoria Methodist Church. 17,08,19 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

A summer market was held in Weston at the weekend to raise money for charity.

Weston Homemakers took over the Victoria Methodist Church hall, in Station Road, on August 17 for its fair.

The venue was packed with visitors keen to suss out a bargain, chance their arm with some of the games available and enjoy a cup of tea and a natter.

A tombola stall was run by Pam Vincent and Natalie Eldergill.

Visitors could buy a ticket and take their chances in the hope to win themselves a cuddly teddy bear as a prize.

Proceeds from the tombola are going to be donated to the British Heart Foundation.

Other items on offer included homeware and cakes.