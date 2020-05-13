Advanced search

Weston Hospice sets new date for Wedmore 40/30 charity ride

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 May 2020

Weston Hospice has confirmed a new date for Wedmore 40/30. Picture: Weston Hospice

Weston Hospice has confirmed a new date for Wedmore 40/30. Picture: Weston Hospice

Weston Hospice

Cyclists are gearing up for the Wedmore 40/30 charity bicycle ride, which will take place later this year.

Weston Hospice has confirmed a new date for Wedmore 40/30. Picture: Weston HospiceWeston Hospice has confirmed a new date for Wedmore 40/30. Picture: Weston Hospice

The charity ride organised by Weston Hospice was originally due to take place on July 5. It was suspended, however, due the coronavirus pandemic.

Riders can choose to cycle a 30-mile, 40-mile or combined 70-mile course, which will lead people through the heart of Somerset, including such landmarks as Cheddar Gorge, the Mendip Hills and the Levels.

The event will now take place on September 27.

Weston Hospice events manager Grace Dibden said: “We are so pleased we have found a new date for the Wedmore 40/30 when we expect it to be far safer for our cyclists to take part in later in the year.”

Tickets cost between £4-£35, and sales will be split between the hospice and St Mary’s Church in Wedmore.

To sign-up, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/wedmore-40-30/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

Most Read

Bones discovered on cliff side

Kewstoke Road remains closed in both directions after bones were found on the cliff side.

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

People pictured walking across Birnbeck Island ‘putting lives at risk’

Four people were pictured on Birnbeck Island. Picture: Birnbeck Regeneration Trust

Council to discuss transition from lockdown arrangements

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Cheddar FC in hunt for new first-team coach

Cheddar FC aim to bring in new coach to help with the first team.

Uphill Castle Reserves set up JustGiving page for Weston hospice

Uphill Castle Reserves aim to complete 1,500 miles in four weeks for Weston hospice.

A look back on Weston’s season in the North Somerset Badminton League

Emily May, Angela Jenner, Lorraine Armstrong, Andy Brueford, Slawomir Trybus and Sebastian Rabura of Weston Open Badminton Club.

Quiz time - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Weston head professional Ben Lock looking to help golfers improve

Weston's Ben Lock
Drive 24