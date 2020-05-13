Weston Hospice sets new date for Wedmore 40/30 charity ride

Weston Hospice has confirmed a new date for Wedmore 40/30. Picture: Weston Hospice Weston Hospice

Cyclists are gearing up for the Wedmore 40/30 charity bicycle ride, which will take place later this year.

The charity ride organised by Weston Hospice was originally due to take place on July 5. It was suspended, however, due the coronavirus pandemic.

Riders can choose to cycle a 30-mile, 40-mile or combined 70-mile course, which will lead people through the heart of Somerset, including such landmarks as Cheddar Gorge, the Mendip Hills and the Levels.

The event will now take place on September 27.

Weston Hospice events manager Grace Dibden said: “We are so pleased we have found a new date for the Wedmore 40/30 when we expect it to be far safer for our cyclists to take part in later in the year.”

Tickets cost between £4-£35, and sales will be split between the hospice and St Mary’s Church in Wedmore.

To sign-up, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/wedmore-40-30/