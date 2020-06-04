How to join cycling fundraiser for Weston Hospicecare

The Big Virtual Cycle banner. Weston Hospicecare

The virtual fundraisers will be dubbed Hospice Heroes upon completion.

Weston Hospicecare has called on its supporters to take part in a virtual cycling fundraiser.

The Big Virtual Cycle is one of a series of events which is helping to fund the hospice through the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants will cycle a set distance over 30 consecutive days and must provide evidence of their hard work.

The distances are split into two categories, family/beginner and advanced.

Families and beginners can take on 30, 50 or 75 miles while the advanced riders will cover 200, 400 or 600 miles.

Event manager Grace Dibden said: “It is open to everyone to take part and this is another brilliant way to help fund palliative care given by the hospice’s amazing nurses and doctors.

“We’ve designed each distance to make it accessible to all but challenging to those who eat up the miles on their bikes. This is a great way to enjoy the summer weather and keep active while all events are suspended. You’ll also be supporting your local hospice too.”

It costs £5 to take part as an individual or £10 to take part as a family and the challenge ends on August 31.

To sign up for the event, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/event/the-big-virtual-cycle/