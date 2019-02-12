Hospice appeals for jam makers to donate preserves for the charity

Weston Hospicecare is calling on keen jam and chutney makers to take part in a new fundraising initiative.

Community fundraisers at the hospice will be selling jams, marmalades and chutneys at events this year and are appealing for volunteers to help provide the produce.

The hospice is running the Jammin’ For Weston scheme all year with aim of opening up new revenue streams for the charity through the sale of homemade preserves.

Community fundraiser Sue Harding said: “We are launching our Jammin’ for Weston Hospicecare initiative to encourage people in the community with a bit of time to spare to make some homemade jams, marmalades or chutneys for us.

“We will sell them at our many well-supported community events.”

Weston Hospicecare will supply the jars for the jam.

For more information call 01934 423900 or email sue.harding@westonhospicecare.org.uk