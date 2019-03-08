Hospice appeals for funds to repair shops damaged in burglary

Weston Hospicecare's Milton Road shop

Weston Hospicecare is appealing for help to repair two shops targeted by burglars.

The hospice shops in Milton Road, Weston, and The Triangle in Clevedon, have both been broken into over the past few weeks.

Burglars broke into the Milton Road shop overnight on February 13-14 and damaged two doors and a window before stealing a small amount of cash.

The thieves also ransacked the staff area and smashed a glass door at the front of the shop.

The Clevedon shop was targeted in a similar manner on March 5 when burglars damaged a door and stole cash.

The incidents have upset staff and volunteers and it also means money which has been raised for patient care will have to be spent on repairs to the damaged buildings.

While the amount of cash stolen was small, it can have a big impact for the charity.

The charity has set up a JustGiving page to appeal for help to cover the cost of repairs to the doors and windows – potentially freeing up money raised by the shops to be spent as intended on the frontline of patient care.

The hospice’s retail director Gemma Turner said: “It is the support of our community which makes our shops such an essential and successful part of the hospice’s fundraising operation, enabling us to continue helping people with life-limiting illnesses when they need us most.

“Incidents such as these have an impact on the staff and volunteers who are upset to see their shop targeted in this way, but the impact will also be felt by the shop’s customers and the wider community, as well as the hospice itself.

“Indeed, it is our patients who will lose out, as money raised by our shops would normally go towards their care.

“If money has to be found for repairs, that is money which cannot be spent in direct support of our patients – and so we are hoping our community will help us to undo the damage done by these criminals.

“It is a small amount of money, but small amounts of money can make a big difference for us.

“Any donation would be very gratefully received.”

To donate, visit the hospice’s Shop Repairs Appeal page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wh-shopappeal