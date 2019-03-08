Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hospice appeals for people to open their gardens for the charity

PUBLISHED: 13:00 21 March 2019

People who supported the event last year.

People who supported the event last year.

Archant

Weston Hospicecare is looking for people to open up their gardens to raise money for the charity this summer.

The hospice runs its open gardens initiative each summer and the scheme raised more than £10,000 for the hospice last year.

People were able to visit gardens in Blagdon, Hutton, Wrington, Burnham, Weare, East Huntspill, Worlebury and Weston to support the cause.

More: Factory’s open gardens day raises thousands for Weston Hospicecare.

Community fundraiser Sue Harding said: “If your garden is attractive and made special by your hard work, love and care, please think about opening it to raise funds for Weston Hospicecare.

“Last year we opened gardens across North Somerset and raise £10,046.

“A truly magnificent total, one which we hope to surpass in 2019 with it being the hospice’s 30th anniversary year.”

Anyone interested in taking part can call 01934 423900 or email  sue.harding@westonhospicecare.org.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

Parking review slammed as ‘private gathering’

The leader of North Somerset Council, Nigel Ashton, has promised a review of parking.

Most Read

Petrol station closed for three months

Asda's petrol station will not reopen until late-June. Picture: Google Maps

Former manager stole almost £3k from Weston’s Waterstones

North Somerset Courthouse.

DIY SOS begin work on Weston-super-Mare family’s home

The DIY SOS team and volunteer trades at Exford Close. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congestion in Weston-super-Mare after car hits lamppost

A370 accident in Weston-super-Mare.

Parking review slammed as ‘private gathering’

The leader of North Somerset Council, Nigel Ashton, has promised a review of parking.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rising tooth decay sees hundreds of young children have rotting teeth removed

Children'’s tooth extractions in North Somerset are almost double the national average. Picture: Michael Larrson

Heroic duo save 11 people from fire

John Carvahlo and Dawid Skowyra, who's actions saved 10 people from a burning building in Longton Grove Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

‘Wonderful’ performances celebrated as Highbridge Festival of The Arts ends

Burnham and Highbridge Mayor and Mayoress with representatives from three competing choirs. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hospice appeals for people to open their gardens for the charity

People who supported the event last year.

Rugby: Hornets girls earn derby win over Winscombe

Action from the match between Hornets under-15s and Winscombe (pic Pete Holder)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists