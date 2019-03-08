Hospice appeals for people to open their gardens for the charity

Weston Hospicecare is looking for people to open up their gardens to raise money for the charity this summer.

The hospice runs its open gardens initiative each summer and the scheme raised more than £10,000 for the hospice last year.

People were able to visit gardens in Blagdon, Hutton, Wrington, Burnham, Weare, East Huntspill, Worlebury and Weston to support the cause.

Community fundraiser Sue Harding said: “If your garden is attractive and made special by your hard work, love and care, please think about opening it to raise funds for Weston Hospicecare.

“Last year we opened gardens across North Somerset and raise £10,046.

“A truly magnificent total, one which we hope to surpass in 2019 with it being the hospice’s 30th anniversary year.”

Anyone interested in taking part can call 01934 423900 or email sue.harding@westonhospicecare.org.uk