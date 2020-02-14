Advanced search

Hospice appeals for more volunteers

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 February 2020

Weston Hospicecare needs more volunteers. Picture: Weston Hospicecare

One of Weston's most treasured charities, Weston Hospicecare, is calling for more help.

The time of volunteers is worth more than £1million a year to the charity and they play a vital role across the organisation, giving support in shops, helping the fundraising team and by supporting patients.

Volunteer and training manager Maria Beaton said: "All of our volunteers have their own piece of the jigsaw which keeps the charity going. But we now need more people to come and help us.

"We have people who volunteer with us to enrich social needs, some do it to gain experience and others help us because they have an emotional connection with the work of the hospice.

"Whatever the motivation, we always need people to kindly give their time to help us."

For more details, email volunteer@westonhospicecare.org.uk or call 01934 423975.

