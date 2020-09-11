Moonlight Beach Walk cancelled due to rise in coronavirus cases

Weston Hospicecare has cancelled its Moonlight Beach Walk due to a rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

The walk was due to take place on Saturday and it has been signed off by North Somerset Council, Health and Safety and the charity’s insurers, who are confident the event would be safe for all participants, volunteers and staff.

However, with the new Covid-19 guidelines set to come into force on Monday across the UK and increased cases in North Somerset, the charity is not willing to hold an event which attracts more than 120 people to Weston.

The hospice was advised many people would have chosen to venture into Weston town centre on Saturday night before the new restrictions and guidance comes into effect on Monday.

Weston Hospicecare will instead run a virtual Moonlight Beach Walk event which means those already signed up can still take part within their bubbles.

The hospice’s chief executive, Paul Winspear, said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we have decided to cancel the Moonlight Beach Walk due to take place this Saturday at late notice.

“From the outset, the safety of our participants, volunteers and staff has been the primary priority and with new coronavirus guidance coming into play from Monday, we felt a responsibility to cancel the event.

“We’re incredibly sorry to all of those who were raring to go on Saturday night in what would have been a lower key but just as special Moonlight Beach Walk.

“However, we cannot wait to see everyone take part in the virtual event online through the various social media channels and raise some much needed funds for their local hospice.”

The hospice would like to encourage everyone across the region to take part in the virtual event to support the care given to those with life-limiting illnesses.

Registration has reopened until October 12 to attract more supporters to take part virtually.

It costs £15 for adults and £10 for children and all participants will receive a T-shirt and a candle bag to make a dedication to a loved one.

To register, log on to https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/MoonlightBeachWalk2020