Advanced search

Hospice to mark Inter Faith Week with exhibition

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 November 2019

Weston Hospicecare is encouraging people to celebrate Inter Faith Week by contributing to an exhibition.

Although the hospice emerged from a Christian church in 1989, it cares for people of all faiths and beliefs.

The exhibition will take place in the chapel at Jackson-Barstow House in Uphill and supporters are encouraged to take photos and objects which symbolise and celebrate different faiths.

Hospice chaplain Karen Murphy is saaid: "While the hospice has its roots in the Christian faith, our services are available to people of all backgrounds.

"We are looking forward to acknowledging the rich diversity of cultures and beliefs in our local area."

Karen will be hosting a one-hour workshop between 2-3pm on Thursday where people are invited to share their experiences of living in a multi-faith society and to celebrate diversity.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

Most Read

Man boasted about sexually abusing a child online and distributed indecent images

North Somerset Courthouse.

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston childminder accused of neglect defended by colleagues and parents

Bristol Crown Court.

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Shots of Weston-super-Mare in the 1960s that will take you back in time

The Grand Pier at night in September 1966.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Golf: Langford hands over captaincy at Weston

Rob Filer receives his blazer from Ed Langford at Weston Golf Club

Parking permits for Weston could be introduced in ‘coming weeks’

Parking regulations in Weston are under review. Picture: Mark Atherton

Registration opens for Weston Hospicecare’s Men’s March fundraising hiking event

Registration is now open for the fundraiser next March.

Council tax bills could be lowered for poorest

Weston-super-Mare Town Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hospice to mark Inter Faith Week with exhibition

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists