Hospice to mark Inter Faith Week with exhibition

Weston Hospicecare is encouraging people to celebrate Inter Faith Week by contributing to an exhibition.

Although the hospice emerged from a Christian church in 1989, it cares for people of all faiths and beliefs.

The exhibition will take place in the chapel at Jackson-Barstow House in Uphill and supporters are encouraged to take photos and objects which symbolise and celebrate different faiths.

Hospice chaplain Karen Murphy is saaid: "While the hospice has its roots in the Christian faith, our services are available to people of all backgrounds.

"We are looking forward to acknowledging the rich diversity of cultures and beliefs in our local area."

Karen will be hosting a one-hour workshop between 2-3pm on Thursday where people are invited to share their experiences of living in a multi-faith society and to celebrate diversity.