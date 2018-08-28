Local stars to perform at sixties night for Weston Hospicecare

A top 1960s tribute band and local star will entertain a Weston crowd in a bid to raise vital cash for a local cause.

The Berries will appear at the All Sixties Night at Weston Football Club, in Winterstoke Road, later this year to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.

The tribute band has performed on all four previous All Sixties nights and have got the crowd going with its melodic tunes.

The four-piece harmony band perform an authentic tribute to the fabulous music of the golden era, promising to take the audience back to the ‘super sounds of the sixties’.

The band has played together for nearly 40 years.

The original six-piece Berries had success as a tribute band until 2011 before creating the new quartet, performing alongside The Tremeloes, The Swinging Blue Jeans, The Ivy League, The Rubettes and Herman’s Hermits.

They have also appeared in a number of venues including a sixties festival in Great Yarmouth Southport, Whitby, Skegness and Minehead.

The music night, which is being held in May, will see the superb vocalist and local lady Chrystal Bliss.

The star has been singing since the age of eight and was a long-standing member of the Spectrum Drama Group, the junior section of the Worle Operatic and Drama Society.

The classically-trained singer has recently starred as The Ghost Of Christmas Past in Christmas Carol The Musical at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, and at The Theatre Royal Windsor.

She will now be bringing her extensive repertoire of songs ranging from the swinging sixties to musical theatre to tracks from the current pop chart.

There will be prizes for the best dressed audience member who struts their stuff in 1960s gear.

There will also be a raffle to raise more money for the hospice, with one of the main prizes being two tickets to travel anywhere on the Great Western Train.

Grab your best floral dress, headband, tinted glasses and go-go boots for an evening of music from talented musicians and much more, all in the name of charity.

Head over to the football club on May 10 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available on 01934 522511 or from the club on 01934 621618 or from the hospice on 01934 423960.