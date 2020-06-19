Weston Hospicecare stores to reopen for donations

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer. Weston Hoispcecare

However, the stores will not begin trading until a futher date.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cheddar Hospicecare store. Cheddar Hospicecare store.

Weston Hospicecare will reopen a handful of selected stores as donation stations, under the Government’s guidelines.

In total, 15 stores across North Somerset and Weston will be opened for charitable donations.

Weston Hospicecare retail volunteer. Weston Hospicecare retail volunteer.

Weston, Worle, Burnham, Cheddar, Winscombe, Congresbury and Yatton stores will be open from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

Weston Hospicecare has encouraged supporters to ‘sort, save and pledge donations in anticipation for this scenario’.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “There is no further news on when the stores will begin trading again. The retail team are working on a return to business plan down the line.

“The difficulty is we rely heavily on volunteers, with the majority of our shop volunteers being over 70 so we have to keep them safe.”

For further updates on Weston Hospicecare, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk