Advanced search

Weston Hospicecare stores to reopen for donations

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 June 2020

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.

Weston Hoispcecare

However, the stores will not begin trading until a futher date.

Cheddar Hospicecare store.Cheddar Hospicecare store.

Weston Hospicecare will reopen a handful of selected stores as donation stations, under the Government’s guidelines.

In total, 15 stores across North Somerset and Weston will be opened for charitable donations.

Weston Hospicecare retail volunteer.Weston Hospicecare retail volunteer.

Weston, Worle, Burnham, Cheddar, Winscombe, Congresbury and Yatton stores will be open from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

Weston Hospicecare has encouraged supporters to ‘sort, save and pledge donations in anticipation for this scenario’.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “There is no further news on when the stores will begin trading again. The retail team are working on a return to business plan down the line.

“The difficulty is we rely heavily on volunteers, with the majority of our shop volunteers being over 70 so we have to keep them safe.”

For further updates on Weston Hospicecare, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cross-party letter to focus on local plan changes

Liberal Democrat Patrick Keating (left) and Weston MP Conservative John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Daughter to take on virtual cycle for Weston hospice

Samantha with her mum and dad.

Weston Hospicecare stores to reopen for donations

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.

Most Read

Could al fresco shopping and dining areas be set up in Weston town centre?

The Italian Gardens could be used as an outdoor trading space. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cross-party letter to focus on local plan changes

Liberal Democrat Patrick Keating (left) and Weston MP Conservative John Penrose. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Daughter to take on virtual cycle for Weston hospice

Samantha with her mum and dad.

Weston Hospicecare stores to reopen for donations

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hornets set to return to training following relaxing of lockdown rules

Hornets last played at The Nest on the 7 March, picking up a 38-10 victory over Devonport Services. Picture: Josh Thomas.

Ashcombe Park bowlers enjoy being back on the greens

Bowls is back at Ashcombe Park

England cricketers to pay key worker tribute during West Indies series

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

Quiz time! - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

Being the new club captain of Weston is a ‘huge honour’ says long-serving Tom Sugg

Tom Sugg has been with Weston for 13 years ever since arriving at the club when he was nine. Picture: Andrew Collins