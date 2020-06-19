Weston Hospicecare stores to reopen for donations
PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 June 2020
Weston Hoispcecare
However, the stores will not begin trading until a futher date.
Weston Hospicecare will reopen a handful of selected stores as donation stations, under the Government’s guidelines.
In total, 15 stores across North Somerset and Weston will be opened for charitable donations.
Weston, Worle, Burnham, Cheddar, Winscombe, Congresbury and Yatton stores will be open from 10.30am until 3.30pm.
Weston Hospicecare has encouraged supporters to ‘sort, save and pledge donations in anticipation for this scenario’.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “There is no further news on when the stores will begin trading again. The retail team are working on a return to business plan down the line.
“The difficulty is we rely heavily on volunteers, with the majority of our shop volunteers being over 70 so we have to keep them safe.”
For further updates on Weston Hospicecare, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk
