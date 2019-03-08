Easter egg donations to two charities
PUBLISHED: 17:57 23 April 2019
Archant
Less fortunate children received a chocolate treat thanks to people’s generosity.
During the month, shoppers at newsagents Hayers, in conjunction with AJ Lock Caring Funerals, donated 30 Easter eggs each to charities Weston Hospicecare and Springboard Opportunity Group.
The eggs were given to children using beds in the hospice and those receiving care and support from Springboard.
Tony Lock, of AJ Lock, said: “We were quite surprised by the number of donations we received, one kind gentleman brought in nine eggs which was a fantastic gesture.
“Both charities are thoroughly deserving of the gifts, they do wonderful work to help children who are going through tough times across North Somerset.
“We'll probably make this an annual event given its success and I'd like to thank everyone who donated a chocolate egg at Hayers.”