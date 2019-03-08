Hospice fundraiser to take on 30-mile bike ride for charity

Anita with her friend before last year's Wedmore 40:30. Archant

A Weston Hospicecare fundraiser will cycle 30 miles through Somerset to support the charity’s ‘amazing work’.

Trust fundraiser Anita Wiegel-Lloyd is taking part in the Wedmore 40:30 – a charity cycle ride which starts and finishes at Wedmore playing fields on June 16.

Cyclists can choose routes of 12, 30, 40 or 70 miles through the scenic Somerset countryside.

The event is now in its second year and offers challenging routes for seasoned cyclists as well as family-friendly distances for novices and children.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support both Weston Hospicecare and the Friends of St Mary's Church in Wedmore.

Anita took part in the first event last year and plans to return in June to raise money for the hospice which supported her and her husband before he died.

She said: “If I can utilise my love of cycling to support our beautiful hospice, I will do.

“I personally experienced the hospice's amazing work when my husband needed end-of-life care nearly four years ago.

“They were there for us and they did such a wonderful job.

“They gave my husband his dignity back and more importantly helped make him smile and laugh out loud again.

“After he passed away, they continued to support me for which I am still so very grateful.”

Anita cycled alongside a friend last year and says she is looking forward to taking part again.

She said: “The atmosphere was amazing and the event was so well organised.

“The organisers were extremely helpful when I had a puncture halfway through and the scenery en-route was breath-taking.

“In May, I am taking part in the 100km Women Versus Cancer Ride The Night in London so I will be well prepared for the Wedmore 30-mile route on June 16.”

The hospice, which is based in Uphill, must raise 80 per cent of its funding each year through its shops, donations and fundraising events.

Anita said: “With the help of the community we can continue to add quality to life where, sadly, days sometimes cannot be added anymore.”

So far, more than 40 riders have signed up to take part in the Wedmore 40:30 on Father's Day.

For more information about the event and how to sign up, visit www.wedmore4030.wixsite.com/home