Summer fair raises hundreds for hospice

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 June 2019

Weston Hospicecare CEO Paul Winspear in the stocks and at the mercy of community fund raiser Sue Harding, director patient services John Bailey and, Sophia and Eddie. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Hospicecare's 30th anniversary year summer fair has raised more than £1,800 for the charity.

Volunteers and staff pulled together to man stalls and serve refreshments, while chief executive Paul Winspear was the willing volunteer at heart of the 'soak the bloke' stand.

Community fundraiser Sue Harding has heaped praise onto all those who helped to make the event a success.

She said: "A huge thank you to everyone who helped with the summer fair on Saturday. Be it manning a stall, baking for us, setting up and taking down of the event, visiting the fair and handing over your hard-earned cash, or many of the other tasks that it takes to put on such an event.

"You are all marvellous, but a big thank you to the chair of Weston Hospicecare's friends group Sue Barlow for her continued hard work and enthusiasm.

"And a special thank you to chief executive Paul for so being such a good sport in sitting in the stocks for our 'soak the bloke' stand."

