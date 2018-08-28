Hospice invites people to join coffee mornings

Vounteers enjoying a coffee morning at Weston Hospicecare. Archant

A Weston charity is inviting people to attend its monthly coffee mornings.

Weston Hospicecare holds coffee mornings on the second Friday of the month from 10.30am-12.30pm at Jackson-Barstow House in Uphill.

People can meet new friends and find out about the hospice at the events.

The next meeting is taking place on February 8 and the charity is hoping more people will pop in to find out how they can get involved with the hospice and meet new friends.

Community fundraiser Sue Harding said: “We would love to see some new faces at our monthly coffee mornings.

“It’s a great opportunity to make new friends, have a chat and support the hospice which means so much to Weston and the surrounding areas.”

Parking at the hospice is limited, but alternative on-street parking can be found close to the charity along Thornbury Road.