Hospice invites people to join coffee mornings

PUBLISHED: 09:23 01 February 2019

Vounteers enjoying a coffee morning at Weston Hospicecare.

Vounteers enjoying a coffee morning at Weston Hospicecare.

Archant

A Weston charity is inviting people to attend its monthly coffee mornings.

Weston Hospicecare holds coffee mornings on the second Friday of the month from 10.30am-12.30pm at Jackson-Barstow House in Uphill.

People can meet new friends and find out about the hospice at the events.

The next meeting is taking place on February 8 and the charity is hoping more people will pop in to find out how they can get involved with the hospice and meet new friends.

Community fundraiser Sue Harding said: “We would love to see some new faces at our monthly coffee mornings.

“It’s a great opportunity to make new friends, have a chat and support the hospice which means so much to Weston and the surrounding areas.”

Parking at the hospice is limited, but alternative on-street parking can be found close to the charity along Thornbury Road.

