Supporters pledge £30k to match donations to hospice over Christmas

Published: 7:00 AM November 19, 2020

Generous businesses and supporters have pledged to match-fund donations to Weston Hospicecare as part of its Christmas appeal.

The charity has launched its Christmas pledge appeal and is appealing for people to take advantage of the match-funding offer to raise vital funds for the hospice.

Weston Hospicecare, which supports people with life-limiting conditions across North Somerset and Sedgemoor, is expecting an increase in demand for its services over Christmas.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on the hospice, which has been unable to hold its usual fundraising events and seen its charity shops close during lockdowns.

Supporters have pledged £30,000 to match donations from members of the public as part of the Christmas Community Care Appeal.

Community nurse specialist Lucy Green said: “We are already seeing an increase in demand for our services, caused by late diagnosis and we are fully expecting this demand to escalate even more next year.

“It is simply crucial that we raise enough money to care for everyone who needs us.

“Our entire care team are working tirelessly to ensure every person is given the help they desperately need.

“We never want to be in a position where we have to cut our services and therefore ask you to help us, if you can, by making a donation today.

“Although having to deal with a bleak situation, a remarkable network of local individuals and businesses rallied behind the hospice and responded with incredible generosity, pledging £30,000 to match donations made to the 2020 Community Christmas Care Appeal.”

The hospice is calling on the community it serves to make donations to ensure these pledges are fulfilled.

Lucy added: “So many people are depending on us to get them through the most distressing time of their lives.

“Remember all donations will be matched pound for pound by our pledgers.

"It is only together can we ensure that our friends, neighbours, colleagues and loved ones spend the end of their lives at peace, in comfort and without pain.”

To support the hospice’s appeal, log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk or call 01934 423900.

You can also send a cheque to Weston Hospicecare, Jackson-Barstow House, 28 Thornbury Road, Uphill, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 4YQ.