Hospice launches virtual challenge for supporters

Weston Hospicecare launches Big Virtual Challenge. Archant

Weston Hospicecare has launched The Big Virtual Challenge, which encourages supporters to use their daily exercise allowance to support the charity’s work.

Members of Winscombe Ladies Hockey club who tackled the 30 mile challenge Weston Hopicecare Mendip Challenge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Members of Winscombe Ladies Hockey club who tackled the 30 mile challenge Weston Hopicecare Mendip Challenge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The hospice has launched the challenge to raise money for the vital support it provides, as a number of its fundraising events have been put on hold and its shops have closed due to the pandemic.

The event challenges people to run, walk or skip either a half-marathon, a full marathon or an ultra 50-mile marathon over 30 consecutive days.

It cost £5 for individuals to enter or £10 for a family team, and participants will be given medals for taking part.

Grace Dibden, who runs the events team at the hospice, hopes the challenge will enable people to continue supporting the charity.

She said: “Like all charities around the world, the hospice is enduring a really tough time.

“The clinical team is still providing world-class care to those in North Somerset with life-limiting conditions despite the situation.

“We’ve had an excellent response to the launch of The Big Virtual Challenge so far, and we’d love to see as many of you taking part as possible.”

The challenge started on April 1 and will continue until June 30.

Supporters are being urged to do their marathon, their way whether they cover all the distance in one go or break it up throughout the 30 days.

Proof of covering the distance is required through screen shots from data recording apps such as Strava, MapMyRun or Pacer. iPhone users can use the

integrated Health app.

The screenshots should be submitted to Grace Dibden at emailing grace.dibden@westonhospicecare.org.uk upon completing the challenge.

Only those who submit screenshots will receive their medal.

Supporters have until May 31 to register and people taking part are encoruaged to raise sponsorship through platforms such as JustGiving or through the hospice’s Facebook page.

The event gives people a target to work towards during their daily exercise routines during lockdown. All individual participants will receive a medal and teams will receive one to share.

For more about the challenge, visit westonhospicecare.org.uk/the-big-virtual-challenge or email grace.dibden@westonhospicecare.org.uk.