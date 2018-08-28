Hospice launches new fundraising challenge to celebrate 30th anniversary

Weston Hospicecare is inviting supporters to take on a new challenge to mark its 30th birthday. Archant

Weston Hospicecare is looking for fundraisers to run 30 miles, carry out 30 good deeds or devote 30 hours as a volunteer to celebrate its landmark birthday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The charity, which is based in Uphill, is celebrating three decades of its work caring for people with life-limiting conditions in 2019.

To celebrate the milestone, the charity is laying down a new challenge for its supporters, all themed around the number 30.

The Challenge30 asks people to test themselves in feats of speed or endurance, either individually or in teams, to give up something special for a fixed period or to take on an unusual personal challenge.

Hospice challenge manager Simon Angear said: “We are inviting our supporters to support the Challenge30 initiative throughout the hospice’s anniversary year in 2019.

“The great thing about this idea is that people can choose their own way to be a part of it. There are dozens of ways to get involved, but our ideas are only the start – we hope people will be inspired by the Challenge30 project to create their own ideas.

“There is potential there for people to have lots of fun with this idea, and of course their support will be of crucial importance to the hospice in its landmark anniversary year.”

Ideas include completing a certain distance, sacrificing a favourite treat or taking part in a sport or sponsored silence for 30 hours.

The hospice has partnered with a new online giving platform – home.givepenny.com – for the Challenge30 initiative.

With GivePenny, people can upload information from their phones – using compatible apps like Strava, Runkeeper or Fitbit data – to keep a record of their challenge progress.

That means challenges based around walking, running and cycling can be recorded over multiple days, and backers can offer incremental sponsorship – meaning participants can earn extra money for the hospice by completing extra distance, days or hours, depending on their individual challenge.

A host of celebrations are planned for the year, including new events, exhilarating fundraising challenges and a birthday party.

More: Weston Hospicecare launches first ever wing-walk.

Weston Hospicecare chief executive Paul Winspear said: “This year will provide an excellent opportunity for us to reach out to the community to acknowledge those who have supported us since the start of Weston Hospicecare in 1989.

“We are planning a variety of events throughout 2019 for the community to join us in reflecting upon and celebrating our journey so far with an eye on the next 30 years.

“We will also share with people, who may not be familiar with us, information about what we do, how we do it and how we support not just patients, but also families of our patients, in the area.

“Our aim is to inspire more people to get involved with us by taking part and fundraising in events or by volunteering, during the next 30 years.”

Other new challenges scheduled for the hospice’s anniversary year include a wing-walk on June 21 and a Sahara Desert trek in November.

To find out more information, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk