Hospice launches virtual pet show

Weston Hospicecare has launched a virtual pet show to give supporters the chance to show off their animals in aid of a worthy cause.

The Big Virtual Pet Show features eight categories including pawsome pups, fantastic felines, best action shot, stunning smallies, biggest smile, best headshot, hero pet and pet/owner lookalike.

Supporters are asked to leave a donation on the JustGiving page and send pictures to the hospice by May 31.

Each class will be published on the hospice’s Facebook event page where supporters can vote.

Events manager Grace Dibden said: “Since the global crisis, our amazing supporters have been with us every step of the way.

“They’ve raised more than £15,000 by taking on The Big Virtual Challenge, £1,100 from The Big Virtual Quiz and I am excited to reveal The Big Virtual Pet Show.

“We hope these events give you, our brilliant donors, a chance to enjoy and challenge yourself during these testing times.

“We cannot wait to see all of your amazing pet pictures.”

The photo in each class with the most likes will go through to the Best in Show and the winner will receive a trophy and pet shop voucher.

Participants can make multiple entries by making a donation for each category they enter.

More information is available on the hospice’s website by logging on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/thebigvirtualpetshow