Popular Weston Hospicecare fundraiser to return

Weston Hospicecare has confirmed the return of one of its flagship fundraising events, the Mendip Challenge.

The event sees thousands of participants tackle walking routes from 5 - 30 miles in length through the stunning Mendip Hills.

A short hiatus was observed by the contest during the initial Covid outbreak before it returned last year with social distancing measures in place, raising around £62,000 in the process.

More than 1,000 walkers took part in last year's challenge. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare events manager, Jane Murch says this year's walkers will be able to record their times via a chip timer.

She said: "We are delighted to announce our most popular event, The Mendip Challenge, is back.

“We can’t wait to see you all take to the countryside and take on the challenge to fundraise to support your hospice.”

“This year our walkers will enjoy the use of a chip timer to accurately record their times.”

"Participants for the 5 and 10-mile routes will start and finish at Weston Cricket Club to ensure social distancing can take place on the coaches for the 20 and 30-mile routes.

"Supporters will receive a medal, a reusable water bottle and a route guide."

This year's event will take place on June 12, to sign up visit www.westonhospicecare.beaconforms.com/form/1051d3bc?gaid=57750733.1649751273

