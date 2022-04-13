News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Popular Weston Hospicecare fundraiser to return

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 AM April 13, 2022
Weston Hospicecare Mendip Challenge

Weston Hospicecare's Mendip Challenge will return in June. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare has confirmed the return of one of its flagship fundraising events, the Mendip Challenge.

The event sees thousands of participants tackle walking routes from 5 - 30 miles in length through the stunning Mendip Hills.

A short hiatus was observed by the contest during the initial Covid outbreak before it returned last year with social distancing measures in place, raising around £62,000 in the process.

Weston Hospicecare

More than 1,000 walkers took part in last year's challenge. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare events manager, Jane Murch says this year's walkers will be able to record their times via a chip timer.

She said: "We are delighted to announce our most popular event, The Mendip Challenge, is back.

“We can’t wait to see you all take to the countryside and take on the challenge to fundraise to support your hospice.” 

“This year our walkers will enjoy the use of a chip timer to accurately record their times.”

"Participants for the 5 and 10-mile routes will start and finish at Weston Cricket Club to ensure social distancing can take place on the coaches for the 20 and 30-mile routes. 

"Supporters will receive a medal, a reusable water bottle and a route guide."

This year's event will take place on June 12, to sign up visit www.westonhospicecare.beaconforms.com/form/1051d3bc?gaid=57750733.1649751273

Weston Hospicecare

Dogs are allowed to take part in the challenge too. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare

Between 1,000 - 1,500 people usually take part in the challenge. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare

Help is at hand. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare

Mendip Challengers braving the elements. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

mendip Challenge

The routes follow the West Mendip Way on the Mendip Hills between Wells and Weston. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare's Mendip Challenge raises money for the charity. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare volunteer

Volunteer at last year's event. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare


Raising
Weston Hospicecare
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

