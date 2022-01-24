Weston Hospicecare reveal details of 2022 Men's March event

Hundreds take part in the Men's March event in aid of Weston Hospicecare - Credit: Archant

This year's Men's March - in aid of Weston Hospicecare - will take place in March, it has been announced.

The fundraising event, a 10-mile men-only walk, will take place on Saturday, March 12 and follow the event's original route - from the Grand Pier to Sand Point and back.

After the walk, participants will receive a warm Pieminister pie and a pint of Thatcher’s Cider before watching Six Nations rugby action.

Events manager at Weston Hospicecare, Jane Murch, said: "We’re so excited to see everyone at the upcoming Men’s March fundraiser.

"Over the past three years, the Men’s March event has seen hundreds of men come together to support Weston Hospicecare.

"Whether you are walking in memory of someone, to support your hospice, just for fun or a combination of all three, the Men’s March is a really enjoyable event.

"A huge thanks to Thatcher’s Cider and to Pieminister who have again jumped right behind us to support the event and will enable our amazing supporters to enjoy some well-deserved refreshments at the end of their walk.

"Come and join us for a great event and whatever the reason is for you taking part, you can be safe in the knowledge you will be helping your hospice in a safe and enjoyable environment."

Registration for the walk costs £18.50 for adults and £12.50 for children, including a pint of Thatcher’s Cider, a Pieminister pie, a souvenir Men’s March pint glass and more.

The hospice strongly encourages supporters to make a donation or raise sponsorship on top of their entry to help support care given to those in Weston, North Somerset and Sedgemoor with life-limiting conditions.

For fundraising support, call 01934 423900 or email jane.murch@westonhospicecare.org.uk and to register for the event, visit westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch.