Hospice named charity of the year

Weston Hospicecare has been named as the county's leading charity of 2019 in the Somerset Business Awards.

The hospice was named Charity Of The Year during the annual Somerset Chamber Of Commerce showcase of the area's finest companies and organisations.

The accolade has been heralded as especially fitting for the hospice this year, as it is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The hospices's chair of trustees, Judi Driscoll, congratulated all involved in helping it to secure such prestigious recognition.

She said: "The award celebrates the fantastic work of charitable organisations. We all know our care is second to none and our staff and volunteers work tirelessly to achieve this.

"Winning this accolade also recognises not just how much money we raise or spend, but also how we use fundraising and the contribution of volunteers.

"What a great way to mark our 30th anniversary."