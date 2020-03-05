Car of hospice community nurse vandalised by criminals

The incident occured at Weston Hospicecare's Jackson-Barstow House. Picture: Google Archant

A Weston Hospicecare community nurse had her car vandalised earlier this week.

On Monday, community nurse, Katie, returned to her car near the hospice's Jackson-Barstow House, in Uphill's Thornbury Road, to find it had been tampered with.

The offenders removed the catalytic converter and the car was written off.

Appointments, which Katie had been due to carry out, had to be postponed.

Amanda Gough, who leads the community nurses at Weston Hospicecare, says the vandals' actions caused a huge disruption.

She said: "It's just a sad state of affairs that individuals have stooped to this level without any consideration about the impact it has caused.

"Not only for Katie, but also Weston Hospicecare patients, who are relying on the support provided by nurses to manage symptoms and pain caused by their life-limiting conditions.

"The impact caused by the criminals' actions has been huge."

The hospice's 10 community nurses cover more than 23,000 miles in North Somerset every year, delivering care to patients with life-limiting illnesses.

If anyone has any information about the incident, please call 101 and quote the crime reference number 5220051132.