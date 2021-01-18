Weston Hospicecare postpones Men's March due to possible lockdown extension

Published: 4:00 PM January 18, 2021

The Men's March will take place on March 20. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Weston Hospicecare has announced it will postpone its annual Men's March to a later date due to concerns over a potential lockdown extension.

The event would have seen residents take part in a 10-mile walk to from the Grand Pier to Sand Point and back to raise funds for the hospice.

It was due to take place parallel to the last weekend of the Six Nations rugby tournament, but has now been postponed until April 18.

The hospice is concerned that if there is any extension to the current coronavirus lockdown it would mean the event would need to be suspended anyway.

Walkers setting out on the Weston Hospicecare Men's March. - Credit: Archant

Mark Flower, Weston Hospicecare's director of fundraising, said: "We have taken the difficult decision to move the date of the upcoming Men’s March.

“As we have shown with the postponement of our Strictly Fun Dancing, Mendip Challenge, Moonlight Beach Walk and Light Up A Life events, we do not hesitate to ensure the safety of our incredible fundraisers - especially in the context of this pandemic."

Safety measures have been put in place and approved by North Somerset Council and the hospice's health and safety providers, for when the event does take place.

These include staggered start times, a contactless check-in and hand sanitiser at each check-point.

Participants taking part in the Men's March. - Credit: Weston Hospicecare

Mark added: "We are confident the measures we had in place would have delivered an excellent, safe and enjoyable fundraising event on the original date.

“However, we are now increasingly concerned by the persistent increase in the severity of this pandemic and have decided to postpone the event to pre-empt any forced postponement."

Those who have already registered to take part in the Men’s March have been contacted and their spaces have automatically been transferred to the new date.

The event will now take place on April 18, so long as Government guidelines allow it to.

Early bird spaces are still available for the rearranged date, priced £15 for adults and £10 for children.

For more information and updates on the event, log on to www.bit.ly/MensMarch21OT