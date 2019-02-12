Hospice prepares for Men’s March
PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 March 2019
Weston Hospicecare is gearing up for the start of its new fundraising event for men.
The Men’s March, which was launched this year, will see scores of men setting off from the Grand Pier on March 9 for a 10-mile walk.
The route will take the walkers through Weston Woods, along the Sand Bay coast path to Sand Point - then back to the pier so fundraisers can watch England’s Six Nations Fixture against Italy on the big screen.
Participants will receive a pasty and a free pint of Thatchers Gold in a souvenir glass – or a soft drink for young walkers.
Event organiser Kelsey Dehaney said: “We are so excited to be bringing this new event to the hospice event calendar.
“With the hospice’s Midnight Beach Walk being a ladies only event, we are delighted to be able to offer something for men to get involved with.
“We hope this will provide a fun and challenging event for those wanting to take part to come and socialise while presenting a good opportunity to challenge themselves while also supporting the hospice.”
The Men’s March starts at noon and is £15 to enter in advance - online registration closes on Sunday.
People will also be able to register on the day at the Grand Pier from 11am for £20.
For more information on the event, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch