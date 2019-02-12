Hospice prepares for Men’s March

The Men's March will end with a pasty and a pint on the Grand Pier. Archant

Weston Hospicecare is gearing up for the start of its new fundraising event for men.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Men’s March, which was launched this year, will see scores of men setting off from the Grand Pier on March 9 for a 10-mile walk.

More: New fundraiser for men launched by Weston Hospicecare.

The route will take the walkers through Weston Woods, along the Sand Bay coast path to Sand Point - then back to the pier so fundraisers can watch England’s Six Nations Fixture against Italy on the big screen.

Participants will receive a pasty and a free pint of Thatchers Gold in a souvenir glass – or a soft drink for young walkers.

Event organiser Kelsey Dehaney said: “We are so excited to be bringing this new event to the hospice event calendar.

“With the hospice’s Midnight Beach Walk being a ladies only event, we are delighted to be able to offer something for men to get involved with.

“We hope this will provide a fun and challenging event for those wanting to take part to come and socialise while presenting a good opportunity to challenge themselves while also supporting the hospice.”

The Men’s March starts at noon and is £15 to enter in advance - online registration closes on Sunday.

People will also be able to register on the day at the Grand Pier from 11am for £20.

For more information on the event, visit www.westonhospicecare.org.uk/mensmarch